How to travel more without going anywhere

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Stay Resolved

Traveling lets us take in the awe of new places. But author and travel writer Pico Iyer realized he could bring an adventurous spirit to familiar spaces and see local beauty that he had overlooked.

About Pico Iyer

Pico Iyer is an essayist and novelist, best known for his travel writing. He has appeared on the TED Radio Hour three times, most recently to share what ping-pong taught him about life.

He has also authored more than a dozen books, his most recent being, Autumn Light: Season Of Fire And Farewellsand A Beginner's Guide To Japan: Observations And Provocations.

Iyer has written for TIME since 1986 and is a regular contributor to the New York Times, Harper's, and The New York Review of Books. He's also been featured in over 200 other newspapers and magazines internationally.

Iyer was born in England to parents from India, raised in California, and educated at Eton, Oxford, and Harvard. Since 1987, he has been largely based in Western Japan.

