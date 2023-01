A special counsel will probe documents found at Biden's home and private office Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special counsel Robert Hur, who will take charge of an investigation of classified documents found at President Biden's home and private office.

Law A special counsel will probe documents found at Biden's home and private office A special counsel will probe documents found at Biden's home and private office Listen · 3:41 3:41 Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed special counsel Robert Hur, who will take charge of an investigation of classified documents found at President Biden's home and private office. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor