Politics The public was slow to learn that Biden's lawyers returned old classified documents The public was slow to learn that Biden's lawyers returned old classified documents Listen · 3:42 3:42 President Biden's lawyers were quick to turn over classified documents they found in his home and an office. But they were slow to tell the public what had happened. We look at the political fallout.