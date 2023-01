Why 2 Seattle area school districts are suing 5 social media companies The school districts allege that the companies' practices have led to increased anxiety, depression, eating disorders and bullying among children.

Mental Health Why 2 Seattle area school districts are suing 5 social media companies Why 2 Seattle area school districts are suing 5 social media companies Listen · 3:51 3:51 The school districts allege that the companies' practices have led to increased anxiety, depression, eating disorders and bullying among children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor