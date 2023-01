Prices seem to be easing. Is it enough for the Fed to stop raising interest rates? NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Treasury Secretary Janel Yellen about the latest inflation data and the state of the U.S. economy.

Business Prices seem to be easing. Is it enough for the Fed to stop raising interest rates? Prices seem to be easing. Is it enough for the Fed to stop raising interest rates? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Treasury Secretary Janel Yellen about the latest inflation data and the state of the U.S. economy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor