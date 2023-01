The struggle and the joy that inspired a new album from country singer Margo Price NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with musician Margo Price about the inspiration for her new album, Strays. Price also has a memoir out called: Maybe We'll Make It.

Music News The struggle and the joy that inspired a new album from country singer Margo Price The struggle and the joy that inspired a new album from country singer Margo Price Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with musician Margo Price about the inspiration for her new album, Strays. Price also has a memoir out called: Maybe We'll Make It. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor