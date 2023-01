Armored vehicle pledge to Ukraine marks a change in the war with Russia The U.S., France and Germany have recently announced plans to send armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The Western-designed weapons are an upgrade, but they're not the tanks that Ukraine wants.

