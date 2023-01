Alabama's governor issues a state of emergency for counties hit by tornadoes Deadly storms hit Alabama before the start of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. A tornado caused much damage in city of Selma, which played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement.

