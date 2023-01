A 4th grader in Texas is proving to be a real cabbage patch kid Sophia Schnaibli spent a year tending to a cabbage seedling as part of a statewide competition. Her seedling grew into a 7.5 pound cabbage, which won her first place in the Texas competition.

