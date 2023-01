Remembering Russell Banks, a novelist who depicted working-class life Banks, who died Jan. 7, wrote about ordinary people coping with difficulties in contemporary society. His books included The Sweet Hereafter and Affliction. Originally broadcast in 1989 and '95.

Remembering Russell Banks, a novelist who depicted working-class life Banks, who died Jan. 7, wrote about ordinary people coping with difficulties in contemporary society. His books included The Sweet Hereafter and Affliction. Originally broadcast in 1989 and '95.