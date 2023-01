Revisiting Larry Sultan's 'Pictures from Home,' a photo memoir of post-WWII life The new Broadway show, Pictures from Home, draws on the late photographer's memoir about his childhood in the baby boom generation in Southern California. Originally broadcast in 1989.

Photography Revisiting Larry Sultan's 'Pictures from Home,' a photo memoir of post-WWII life Revisiting Larry Sultan's 'Pictures from Home,' a photo memoir of post-WWII life Listen · 11:14 11:14 The new Broadway show, Pictures from Home, draws on the late photographer's memoir about his childhood in the baby boom generation in Southern California. Originally broadcast in 1989. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor