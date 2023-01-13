The News Roundup for January 13, 2023

After some theatrics, the House finally has its new speaker. The GOP has wasted no time in setting its sights on new legislative targets. The House passed a bill slashing funding for the Internal Revenue Service. It also voted to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics.

A Federal Aviation Administration glitch grounded every flight in the U.S. this week. The regulator claimed the stoppage was due to a corrupted database file.

Elon Musk now holds the record for the most amount of money ever lost. The Guinness Book of World Records has noted the Tesla CEO has lost between $180 and $200 billion due to his car company's stock tanking.

And in global headlines, more than 1,200 people have been charged in Brazil for storming the government buildings in protests supporting former President Jair Bolsonaro. The right-wing leader is now living in Miami in the home of mixed martial artist Jose Aldo.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the audience at the Golden Globes this week that there would be "no World War III" in an address for the awards show. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin removed Russia's top military leader just months after he was installed.

Scientists have found that Earth's ozone layer is on track to be fully repaired within decades.

We cover all things domestic with Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today; Toluse Olorunnipa, political investigations reporter at The Washington Post; and Wendy Benjaminson, deputy managing editor of the Washington bureau at Bloomberg News.

And we cover global news with Annmarie Hornden, Washington correspondent for Bloomberg TV; David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief with The Economist; and Jack Detsch, Pentagon and national security reporter at Foreign Policy.

