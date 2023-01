Storms in the Bay Area have unleashed millions of gallons of untreated sewage water The massive storms in California have overwhelmed the San Francisco Bay area's sewage systems. Millions of gallons of untreated wastewater are pouring through streets and into the bay.

Climate Storms in the Bay Area have unleashed millions of gallons of untreated sewage water Storms in the Bay Area have unleashed millions of gallons of untreated sewage water Listen · 4:02 4:02 The massive storms in California have overwhelmed the San Francisco Bay area's sewage systems. Millions of gallons of untreated wastewater are pouring through streets and into the bay. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor