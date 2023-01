Sundance Film Festival returns in person this week after streaming online for 2 years The Sundance Film Festival will take place in person next week after streaming online for the past two years. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Kim Yutani, the festival's director of programming.

Listen · 4:40