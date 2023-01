Alabama begins to recover after Thursday's tornadoes Alabama is beginning to recover after Thursday's tornadoes. A National Weather Service official says a twister carved a 50- mile path across the state.

Climate Alabama begins to recover after Thursday's tornadoes Alabama begins to recover after Thursday's tornadoes Listen · 3:30 3:30 Alabama is beginning to recover after Thursday's tornadoes. A National Weather Service official says a twister carved a 50- mile path across the state. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor