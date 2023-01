In Appalachia, one group of sex educators is harassed into pausing its work A backlash against comprehensive approaches to sex education is taking root across the U.S. In Appalachia, a group of sex educators is suspending public events for now after members were threatened.

Health In Appalachia, one group of sex educators is harassed into pausing its work In Appalachia, one group of sex educators is harassed into pausing its work Listen · 6:06 6:06 A backlash against comprehensive approaches to sex education is taking root across the U.S. In Appalachia, a group of sex educators is suspending public events for now after members were threatened. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor