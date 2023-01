In Appalachia, one group of sex educators is harassed into stopping its work A backlash against comprehensive approaches to sex education is taking root around the country. In Appalachia, one group of sex educators is halting its work after members were harassed.

Health In Appalachia, one group of sex educators is harassed into stopping its work In Appalachia, one group of sex educators is harassed into stopping its work Audio will be available later today. A backlash against comprehensive approaches to sex education is taking root around the country. In Appalachia, one group of sex educators is halting its work after members were harassed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor