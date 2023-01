Saturday Sports: NFL playoffs; Australian Open; Olympic figure skating doping scandal The NFL playoffs kick off today; the Australian Open opens tomorrow; and the Olympic figure skating doping scandal continues.

Sports Saturday Sports: NFL playoffs; Australian Open; Olympic figure skating doping scandal Saturday Sports: NFL playoffs; Australian Open; Olympic figure skating doping scandal Listen · 4:04 4:04 The NFL playoffs kick off today; the Australian Open opens tomorrow; and the Olympic figure skating doping scandal continues. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor