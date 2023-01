Deadly and costly storms hit California again Californians are once again on high alert amid a string of severe rainstorms. At least 19 people have died across the state and the damages are likely to hit hundreds of millions of dollars.

Californians are once again on high alert amid a string of severe rainstorms. At least 19 people have died across the state and the damages are likely to hit hundreds of millions of dollars.