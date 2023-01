Here's who really wins and loses in American lotteries Jonathan Cohen, author of "For a Dollar and a Dream: State Lotteries in Modern America," talks with host Michel Martin about the Mega Millions Jackpot and the U.S. lottery system as a whole.

