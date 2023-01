Politics chat: What the DOJ investigation could mean for Biden We follow the latest on the classified documents found at President Biden's office and private residence, and look at what the DOJ investigation could accomplish while Biden remains in office.

Politics Politics chat: What the DOJ investigation could mean for Biden Politics chat: What the DOJ investigation could mean for Biden Listen · 5:03 5:03 We follow the latest on the classified documents found at President Biden's office and private residence, and look at what the DOJ investigation could accomplish while Biden remains in office. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor