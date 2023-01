Brazil's Supreme Court will investigate if Bolsonaro incited the attack on Congress Days after a mob attacked Brazil's Congress, presidential, and judicial offices, the country's Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the attackers.

