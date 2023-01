Why employers are starting to mandate in-person work at least a couple days a week NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to David Garfield, a partner and managing director at Alix Partners, an international consulting firm, about the work-from-home vs. office debate.

Culture Why employers are starting to mandate in-person work at least a couple days a week Why employers are starting to mandate in-person work at least a couple days a week Listen · 4:41 4:41 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to David Garfield, a partner and managing director at Alix Partners, an international consulting firm, about the work-from-home vs. office debate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor