The state of democracy in Latin America NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Brian Winter, editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly, about democratic backsliding in Latin America.

Latin America The state of democracy in Latin America The state of democracy in Latin America Listen · 8:23 8:23 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Brian Winter, editor-in-chief of Americas Quarterly, about democratic backsliding in Latin America. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor