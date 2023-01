A project collects the names of those detained at Japanese internment camps in WWII NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Ford and Frances Kuramoto, formerly interned Japanese Americans visiting the Ireicho project at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.

History A project collects the names of those detained at Japanese internment camps in WWII A project collects the names of those detained at Japanese internment camps in WWII 6:55 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Ford and Frances Kuramoto, formerly interned Japanese Americans visiting the Ireicho project at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor