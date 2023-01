The inside story of the battle over soccer's Super League NPR's Michel Martin speaks with director Jeff Zimbalist and series consultant and contributor Roger Bennett about their Apple TV+ series Super League: The War for Football.

Sports The inside story of the battle over soccer's Super League The inside story of the battle over soccer's Super League Listen · 8:57 8:57 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with director Jeff Zimbalist and series consultant and contributor Roger Bennett about their Apple TV+ series Super League: The War for Football. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor