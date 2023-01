More classified documents have been found at Biden's residence The discovery of more classified documents in President Biden's Delaware home has come at an inconvenient time for the president who was seeing an increase in his approval ratings.

More classified documents have been found at Biden's residence More classified documents have been found at Biden's residence Listen · 3:36 3:36 The discovery of more classified documents in President Biden's Delaware home has come at an inconvenient time for the president who was seeing an increase in his approval ratings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor