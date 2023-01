Residents in Selma, Ala., commemorate MLK day while recovering from tornadoes People in Selma, Alabama, are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy — even as they clean up after a series of large tornadoes roared across the state last week killing six people.

Residents in Selma, Ala., commemorate MLK day while recovering from tornadoes Residents in Selma, Ala., commemorate MLK day while recovering from tornadoes Listen · 2:53 2:53 People in Selma, Alabama, are celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's legacy — even as they clean up after a series of large tornadoes roared across the state last week killing six people. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor