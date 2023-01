What Russia's claim on the capture of Soledar means for Ukraine NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sergey Radchenko of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies about Russia's claim to have captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar.

Europe What Russia's claim on the capture of Soledar means for Ukraine What Russia's claim on the capture of Soledar means for Ukraine Listen · 4:13 4:13 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Sergey Radchenko of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies about Russia's claim to have captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor