The Fed has been raising interest rates — so why are savings interest rates low? When the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, the interest rate on your savings account usually follows in step. But recently, that logic hasn't held up.

Economy The Fed has been raising interest rates — so why are savings interest rates low? The Fed has been raising interest rates — so why are savings interest rates low? Listen · 3:30 3:30 When the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, the interest rate on your savings account usually follows in step. But recently, that logic hasn't held up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor