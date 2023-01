Encore: Seattle sues social media over youth mental health Two Seattle area school districts are suing five social media companies. They allege the companies' practices have led to increased anxiety, depression, eating disorders and bullying among children.

Two Seattle area school districts are suing five social media companies. They allege the companies' practices have led to increased anxiety, depression, eating disorders and bullying among children.