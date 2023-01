Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi has died at age 70 We remember Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi died over the weekend. He was 70 years old. Yukihiro co-founded the Japanese super group known for electronic hits.

Obituaries Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi has died at age 70 Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi has died at age 70 Listen · 2:31 2:31 We remember Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi died over the weekend. He was 70 years old. Yukihiro co-founded the Japanese super group known for electronic hits. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor