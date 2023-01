Review: 'Last of Us' takes a familiar story to exciting new places Last of Us, about two people trying to survive in a post apocalyptic world ravaged by a killer fungus, may sound derivative. But the show subverts all we have seen before in disaster movies and shows.

Review TV Reviews Review: 'Last of Us' takes a familiar story to exciting new places Review: 'Last of Us' takes a familiar story to exciting new places Listen · 3:43 3:43 Last of Us, about two people trying to survive in a post apocalyptic world ravaged by a killer fungus, may sound derivative. But the show subverts all we have seen before in disaster movies and shows. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor