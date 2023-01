The U.S. seeks to cut off China from Dutch semiconductors NPR's A Martinez speaks with Jon Bateman, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the Biden administration's plan to curb tech exports to China.

Asia The U.S. seeks to cut off China from Dutch semiconductors The U.S. seeks to cut off China from Dutch semiconductors Listen · 3:44 3:44 NPR's A Martinez speaks with Jon Bateman, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about the Biden administration's plan to curb tech exports to China. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor