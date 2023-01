Foreign businesses in Ukraine, such as Uber, look ahead to a post-war Ukraine Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi visited Ukraine to imagine how the company might eventually operate after peace is established, and the economic opportunities that might create.

Europe Foreign businesses in Ukraine, such as Uber, look ahead to a post-war Ukraine Foreign businesses in Ukraine, such as Uber, look ahead to a post-war Ukraine Listen · 2:47 2:47 Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi visited Ukraine to imagine how the company might eventually operate after peace is established, and the economic opportunities that might create. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor