How a freshman Congresswoman spent 4 days in limbo before she was sworn-in NPR's A Martinez talks to newly sworn-in U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas of Oregon, about joining Congress following a hard-fought, expensive campaign against a Republican multimillionaire.

Politics How a freshman Congresswoman spent 4 days in limbo before she was sworn-in How a freshman Congresswoman spent 4 days in limbo before she was sworn-in Listen · 6:48 6:48 NPR's A Martinez talks to newly sworn-in U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas of Oregon, about joining Congress following a hard-fought, expensive campaign against a Republican multimillionaire. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor