Imprisoned Iranian-American Siamak Namazi is on a hunger strike in Iran NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Jared Genser, lawyer for the family of Siamak Namazi, who's been jailed in Iran for seven years. Namazi wrote President Biden to tell him he's going on a hunger strike.

Middle East Imprisoned Iranian-American Siamak Namazi is on a hunger strike in Iran Imprisoned Iranian-American Siamak Namazi is on a hunger strike in Iran Listen · 5:33 5:33 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Jared Genser, lawyer for the family of Siamak Namazi, who's been jailed in Iran for seven years. Namazi wrote President Biden to tell him he's going on a hunger strike. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor