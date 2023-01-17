A U.K. bus driver's music video goes viral

Imagine loving your job so much, that you can't help but belt it out. Ranjit Singh made the music video to show his family his life at work. His video even reached his home village in India.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUS DRIVER")

RANJIT SINGH VEER: (Singing in Punjabi).

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Imagine loving your job so much you can't help but belt it out. That's exactly what U.K. bus driver Ranjit Singh did. He made a music video to show his family his work life, and it went viral.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BUS DRIVER")

VEER: (Singing in Punjabi).

MARTÍNEZ: It celebrates the diversity of the National Express staff. Singh's video even reached his home village in India. And just listen to it. I mean, he drove home a banger. It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF RANJIT SINGH VEER SONG, "BUS DRIVER")

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.