End-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about death easier The profession of end-of-life doulas has been growing since the pandemic. They are like birth doulas — except rather than helping someone with a birth, they guide people through the process of dying.

National End-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about death easier End-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about death easier Listen · 3:51 3:51 The profession of end-of-life doulas has been growing since the pandemic. They are like birth doulas — except rather than helping someone with a birth, they guide people through the process of dying. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor