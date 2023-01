Elon Musk will be in court in San Francisco over a 2018 tweet involving Tesla Jury selection begins Tuesday in a securities-fraud trial involving Elon Musk. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to CNBC reporter Lora Kolodney about the case, which was brought by Tesla shareholders.

Law Elon Musk will be in court in San Francisco over a 2018 tweet involving Tesla