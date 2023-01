Heavy storms have been taxing California's levees. Are they up to the task? NPR's A Martinez talks to Jay Lund, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California, Davis, about the aging system, and how climate change could lead to more breaches.

Heavy storms have been taxing California's levees. Are they up to the task?