Taylor Swift's adult fans now have a place to go to forget their exes A Swift-themed, pop-up bar in Chicago called Bad Blood is opening in time for Valentine's Day. The name of the bar pays homage to Swift's song "Bad Blood" from her 2014 album 1989.

Business Taylor Swift's adult fans now have a place to go to forget their exes Taylor Swift's adult fans now have a place to go to forget their exes Listen · 0:28 0:28 A Swift-themed, pop-up bar in Chicago called Bad Blood is opening in time for Valentine's Day. The name of the bar pays homage to Swift's song "Bad Blood" from her 2014 album 1989. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor