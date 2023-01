Europeans accuse Putin of weaponizing energy but a mild winter has helped Predictions of rolling blackouts across Europe this month have not come to pass — so far. It's not only because of the mild winter.

Europe Europeans accuse Putin of weaponizing energy but a mild winter has helped Europeans accuse Putin of weaponizing energy but a mild winter has helped Audio will be available later today. Predictions of rolling blackouts across Europe this month have not come to pass — so far. It's not only because of the mild winter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor