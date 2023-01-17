The Near Future Looks Turbulent for Airlines

Enlarge this image toggle caption KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Millions of Americans are recovering from holiday travel chaos. In December, thousands of flights were canceled across the US due to severe winter weather and technical problems. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 16,000 flights between Christmas and the New Year.

It was deja-vu for travelers last Wednesday when a technical glitch in the Federal Aviation Authority's (FAA) computer system forced all flights to be grounded. The agency's Notice to Air Mission System malfunctioned, which is essential for pilots prior to take-off.

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee plans to hold hearings in the coming weeks over the debacle. Members of Congress also plan to investigate the computer outage that caused the FAA's computer system to malfunction, causing more than 10,000 flights to be delayed or canceled Wednesday morning.

The company declined our request for an interview but CEO Bob Jordan told TheNew York Times last week that while the company faces problems, the issues stemmed from the "historic winter storm."

We talk about the future of the industry with Robert W. Mann, Airline Industry Consultant; Miles O'Brien, Aviation Correspondent for PBS Newshour and CNN; and Casey Murray, President of the Southwest Pilots Association.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.