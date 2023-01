Biden met Dutch leader about restricting China's access to cutting edge micro chips President Biden met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday, as the administration lobbies the Netherlands to join tough restrictions on China's ability to acquire microchips and equipment.

