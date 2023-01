For the first time since 1960, deaths outnumbered births in China last year China announced for the first time in nearly six decades that deaths outnumbered births last year. A shrinking Chinese population will have dramatic economic and social effects over the long term.

Asia For the first time since 1960, deaths outnumbered births in China last year For the first time since 1960, deaths outnumbered births in China last year Listen · 3:39 3:39 China announced for the first time in nearly six decades that deaths outnumbered births last year. A shrinking Chinese population will have dramatic economic and social effects over the long term. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor