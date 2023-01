Jury selection begins for Mexico's ex-security head accused of taking cartels' bribes NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Futuro Media's Maria Hinojosa about the start of jury selection in the trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, the ex-security head in Mexico accused of working with cartels.

World Jury selection begins for Mexico's ex-security head accused of taking cartels' bribes Jury selection begins for Mexico's ex-security head accused of taking cartels' bribes Listen · 3:53 3:53 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Futuro Media's Maria Hinojosa about the start of jury selection in the trial of Genaro Garcia Luna, the ex-security head in Mexico accused of working with cartels. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor