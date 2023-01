Among the N.M. lawmakers targeted in the shootings was a county commissioner NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa about the string of shootings targeting Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico. She was one of the targets.

