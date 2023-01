Library of Congress names a new ambassador for young people's literature The Library of Congress has named a Cuban American writer as its new national ambassador for young people's literature. Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador in the program's history.

Books Library of Congress names a new ambassador for young people's literature Library of Congress names a new ambassador for young people's literature Listen · 2:35 2:35 The Library of Congress has named a Cuban American writer as its new national ambassador for young people's literature. Meg Medina is the first Latinx ambassador in the program's history. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor