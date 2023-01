A bus in Alaska that picks up puppies is a fan fav on social media A "puppy bus" in Alaska has gone viral and built up a growing fanbase on social media thanks to its cute passengers.

Animals A bus in Alaska that picks up puppies is a fan fav on social media A bus in Alaska that picks up puppies is a fan fav on social media Audio will be available later today. A "puppy bus" in Alaska has gone viral and built up a growing fanbase on social media thanks to its cute passengers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor